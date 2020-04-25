Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

