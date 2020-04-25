Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

