Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

NYSE:CRL opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

