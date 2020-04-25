CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

NYSE:GIB opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

