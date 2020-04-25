Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 67.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 910,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 190,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.75 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

