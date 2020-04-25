Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.94.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.