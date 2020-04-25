Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.33.

TSE:CVE opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

