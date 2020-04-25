CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 57,937 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,937 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

