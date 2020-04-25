CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

