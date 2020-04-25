CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

