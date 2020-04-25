CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $68.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3061 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

