Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CASA has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 1,226,806 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

