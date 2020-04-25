Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
CASA has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.
Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 1,226,806 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
