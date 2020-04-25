Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 670 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after buying an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,626,000 after buying an additional 1,715,395 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

