Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

