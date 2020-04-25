Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Cfra upped their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

