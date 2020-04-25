Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 2.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NYSE:ABC opened at $88.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

