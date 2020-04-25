Cairn Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

