Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 8,260 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 292.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 2.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

MMM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $198.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

