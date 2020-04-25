Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,711 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of GS opened at $177.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

