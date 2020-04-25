Cairn Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

