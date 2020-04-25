Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 278,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.30 and a 200-day moving average of $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

