Cairn Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.48 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

