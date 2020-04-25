Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 703.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

