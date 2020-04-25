Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,065 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 66.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

