Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.90. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In related news, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.