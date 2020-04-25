Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,104.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 44,462 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 277,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

