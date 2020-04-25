Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.47. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

