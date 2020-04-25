Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 8,468 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after purchasing an additional 961,922 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after acquiring an additional 246,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.