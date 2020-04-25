Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 317 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

MMM stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

