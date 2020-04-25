Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $291.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.58 and its 200-day moving average is $270.16. The company has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

