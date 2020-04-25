Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after acquiring an additional 616,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,380,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,773,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $103.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.