Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $310.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

