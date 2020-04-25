Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3,652.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 76,050 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

