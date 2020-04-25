Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

