Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,212 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.