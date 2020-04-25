Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,767 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.