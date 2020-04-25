Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

