Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

