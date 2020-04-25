Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

UNP stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.