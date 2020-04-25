Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.