Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.76. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

