Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

