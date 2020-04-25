Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,803 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

