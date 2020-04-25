Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,776 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.09% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $38,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.47.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

