Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 15,042 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.09% of Hershey worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after buying an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $202,552,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

