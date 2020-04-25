Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,681 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

