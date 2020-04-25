Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.26% of UniFirst worth $35,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $147,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $452,154. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $160.03 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average of $191.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.