Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerisafe in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.