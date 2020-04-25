BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock stock opened at $475.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.