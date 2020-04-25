BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.75) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of BJRI opened at $16.49 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $316.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $6,851,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $13,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

